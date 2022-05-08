PM Modi to Launch Madhya Pradesh Start-up Policy on May 13

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is launching its Startup Policy and Implementation Plan - 2022 with an aim to promote startups and encourage entrepreneurs in the state. Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch virtually the Madhya Pradesh's Startup Policy and Implementation Plan, 2022 at the Brilliant Convention Center, Indore on May 13, in the presence of the Honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. This startup policy has provisions to strengthen and bring to reality the entrepreneurial ideas of the youth of the state. A slew of events is planned across the state to drive awareness about the Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy.

The Sagar Smart City Incubation Centre, SPARK has made rapid strides in promoting Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy 2022. A series of policy awareness boot camps and workshops has been organised in various educational institutions, business establishments, and among the startup community, including Government ITI College, Edina Institute of Science, in Sagar. Not only this, but a live webinar was also organised today, where startup policy experts and consultants discussed the key features of MP Startup Policy. This webinar was telecast on all social media handles of Sagar Smart City.

Concurrently, about 18 startups are being incubated under the Smart City project in Gwalior district. The government has selected several ideas by around 50 startups in the region for which a special workshop will be organised on May 11. This would be done to help understand the needs of these needs and to ensure that these ideas come to reality under the new start up policy.

Elaborating on the uniqueness of the policy, Shri P. Narhari, Secretary MSME Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh said, "The new Startup Policy is quite different from the old policy. One important feature being added in the MP Startup Policy 2022 is the concept of 'MP Startup Centre'. Earlier, only one policy was being implemented by the department, but now this will be implemented in tandem with the MP Startup Centre. The startup centre will have a dedicated office, a head/mentor for every startup and experts from the relevant field, who will help the startup community."

