PM Modi Lauds Telangana Weaver for Sending a Surprise Gift

Hyderabad: In his monthly Mann ki Baat radio programme on SUnday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised a man from Telangana who sent him a gift of a self-woven logo of the G20 summit as India will officially assume the G20 presidency on December 1.

Speaking with the people of the nation through his 95th episode of Mann ki Baat programme, Modi said Yeldhi Hari Prasad from Rajanna Sircilla district in Telangana sent him a novel gift. He said he has a mastery over his skills and he was surprised to see this amazing gift.

“Yeldi Hariprasad Garu. He has sent me this G-20 logo woven with his own hands. I was surprised to see this wonderful gift. Hariprasad ji is such an expert in his art that he attracts everyone's attention. Hariprasad ji has also sent me a letter along with this hand-woven G-20 logo,” prime minister said.

Hariprasad says it’s a matter of immense pride for India. To celebrate this achievement, he made this logo. He inherited this talent from his father, Modi said.

When I received this gift sent by Hariprasad Garu, another thought came to my mind. I was very happy to see how connected even a person sitting in a district of Telangana could feel with a summit like G-20, the prime minister added.

The Prime Minister said that India’s Presidency of the G20 Summit shows India’s growing importance on a global stage.

“G20 presidency is an opportunity for us. We have to focus on global good, be it peace, unity, or sustainable development, India has the solution to challenges related to these things. We have given the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,” prime minister said.

Began today’s #MannKiBaat programme by talking about a very special gift I received from a weaver in Telangana and how it is an example of keen interest towards India’s G20 Presidency. pic.twitter.com/NSKgGroS9s — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2022

