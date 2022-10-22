New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the “Rozgar Mela” on Saturday to recruit 10 lakh people. In the first tranche, more than 75,000 people across the country were given appointment letters for various government jobs.

Addressing the appointees via video conference, PM Modi first congratulated newly inducted appointees and later underscored his government's efforts to create jobs in the last eight years. He said today India has become the 5th biggest economy and this has only been possible due to the reforms undertaken by the BJP-led central government in the last 8 years.

Modi acknowledged the challenges facing the economy the world over with many countries hit by a record inflation and unemployment and said India is making every effort to come out of the situation unscathed.

“It is a fact that the global scenario is not very good. Several large economies are struggling. In many countries, problems such as inflation and unemployment are at their peak,” the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy handed over appointment letters to newly selected recruits of the Central Government. During the Rozgar Mela at Rail Kalarang, Secunderabad on Saturday, Reddy issued the offer letters to fresh recruits who will be inducted in various Central Government organisations.

Stepping up its criticism on the issue of unemployment in the country, the Opposition Congress has described the ‘Rozgar Mela’ as ‘eventbaazi’. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said ‘jumla king’ had promised to provide two crore jobs every year while seeking people’s votes and the saffron party failed to generate employment during the last eight years.

The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, and MTS. These recruitments are being done in mission mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies including UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board.