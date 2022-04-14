New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya (Prime Ministers’ Museum) today. This museum which is built on the sprawling 15,600 square metres area of Teen Murti Bhavan campus is dedicated to all the Prime Minister’s of India. Teen Murti Bhavan was built in the 1930s by the British administration. After India gained independence, it served as the official residence of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru and he stayed till his demise.

The design of the museum building represents the story of rising India, shaped and moulded by the hands of it’s leaders while the logo of the Sanghralaya represents hands of the people of India holding Dharma Chakra which symbolises the nation and democracy.

Built with a cost of Rs 271 crore, the Sanghralaya has a total of 43 galleries and it tells the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges using immersive and seamless displays and showcases right from the freedom struggle and framing of the Constitution to India’s journey from 1947, the 1965 war with Pakistan, Pokhran nuclear test etc.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office release, “the Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.” It further says Sanghralaya is an inclusive endeavour led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “to sensitise and inspire the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all Indian Prime Ministers.”

“Holograms, Virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerised kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, experiential installations etc. enable the exhibition content to become highly interactive and engaging,” the PMO release stated.

As per reports the content displayed at the museum has been acquired on perpetual licence. Doordarshan, Film Division, Sansda TV, Ministry of Defence, Indian and foreign media houses, toshakhana of Ministry of External Affairs have also contributed to the content pool of the museum.