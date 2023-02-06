PM Modi Inaugurates India’s Largest Helicopter Production Unit in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Continuing his government’s efforts to strengthen the ‘Atmarnirbharta’ in the defence sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country’s largest helicopter manufacturing unit in Karnataka’s Tumakuru on Monday.

The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for the state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) manufacturing facility in 2016. The helicopter manufacturing unit will initially produce light utility helicopters (LUHs). And, in the next two decades, the greenfield helicopter production facility will produce more than 1,000 helicopters.

The establishment of a greenfield helicopter production facility will help the defence sector meet its requirement of helicopters and it will also help the country attain the distinction of enabling self-reliance in helicopter design, development and manufacture.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji dedicated the #HAL helicopter factory to the nation today in #Tumakuru. The nation's largest helicopter factory will manufacture indigenously designed light utility helicopters. pic.twitter.com/SA0WERyusE — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) February 6, 2023

On this occasion, PM Modi said the greenfield helicopter production facility at Tumakuru will produce hundreds of helicopters for the nation, generating a revenue of about 4 lakh crores. The investments made in the aerospace sector in the last few years are 5 times what was made before 2014.

