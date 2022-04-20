Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the three-day Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit (GAIIS) in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. The event is aimed at attracting foreign investments to make India a go-to destination for Global AYUSH.

Several industry leaders, academicians and scholars will attend the summit and deliberate on ways to promote traditional medicines and systems. As part of the summit, Workshops, roundtables, symposiums and various other events will be organised. A total of 90 eminent speakers and 100 exhibitors will be present at the summit.

The three-day summit will witness 5 Plenary sessions, 8 roundtables, 6 workshops, and 2 symposiums, with the presence of around 90 eminent speakers and 100 exhibitors. The Summit will help uncover investment potential, and give a fillip to innovation, research & development, start-up ecosystem, and the wellness industry. It will help bring together industry leaders, academicians and scholars together and act as a platform for future collaborations.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the idea of the Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit came to him during the time of pandemic when Ayush provided a strong support to improve immunity of people and Ayush products saw a surge of interest and demand. Recalling Indian efforts to tackle the pandemic, the Prime Minister noted the promise shown by the modern pharma companies and vaccine manufacturers if they got investment at the right time. “Who could have imagined that we would be able to develop a corona vaccine so soon?", he asked. He emphasised that the possibilities of investment and innovation in the field of AYUSH are limitless. AYUSH sector has increased to more than $18 billion from less than $3 billion in 2014, the PM said.

India's AYUSH sector is growing rapidly. This is the ideal time to invest in this sector!

Tedros aka Tulsi

The Prime Minister's address ended on a very personal and interesting note. Narrating Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus’s love for India and his regard for his Indian teachers and his affection for Gujarat, Modi gave him a Gujarati Name ‘Tulsi Bhai’. He explained the auspicious and exalted status of Tulsi in Indian tradition to the audience and a beaming Director General of WHO, Dr Tedros thanked him and the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth for their presence.

From the land of Mahatma Gandhi, a Gujarati name has been given to my friend, @DrTedros.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus commended the Government of India in general and PM Modi in particular, for harnessing the power of innovation in public health. Dr Tedros stated that PM Modi's championing would bring about significant change in the use of traditional medicines.

Namaste 🙏 Prime Minister @narendramodi, the pleasure was mine. Thank you, the government, and the people of #India for your strong commitment to health and well-being. Thank you for your leadership, @WHO looks forward to continuing our close partnership.

Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus expressed his happiness to be present in the state and country of Mahatma Gandhi who he called ‘pride of the world'. He said that India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbam’ is the driving force behind the launch of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar on Tuesday. He added that the establishment of the Centre is historic and will prove to be a game changer. He informed that the Centre is designed to be an engine of innovation to drive the agenda of evidence, data and sustainability and optimization of use of traditional medicine.

Dr Tedros hailed PM Modi and the Govt of India for harnessing the power of innovation in public health. He appreciated the use of data and integrated information sharing systems in Indian hospitals. He praised the AYUSH ministry for fostering the spirit of collection of data for research in traditional medicine. Noting the rising global demand and investment in the Ayush products, the WHO Director General said that the entire world is coming to India and India is going to the world. He emphasised long term investment in innovation ecosystem, health in general and traditional medicines in particular; developing traditional medicines by innovators, industry and government in environmentally sustainable and equitable manner and protecting the interest of the communities that developed these traditions should also benefit when these medicines are brought to the market, including by sharing the fruits of intellectual property, he said. Dr Tedros concluded his speech saying, “Thank you so much for championing this important initiative. Which I believe that not only the Centre but your championing will bring significant change in the use of traditional medicines.” He also praised Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth for his commitment to traditional medicine. He also noted the happy coincidence of WHO turning 75 in the year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth praised India and Gujarat for their contribution in the field of traditional medicine. He also noted India’s support to the health sector in his country. Noting the common ancestry with India, the Prime Minister of Mauritius underlined the importance given to Ayurveda in his country. He informed about the establishment of an Ayurvedic hospital in Mauritius and thanked India for donating traditional medicines during the first lockdown. “This was one of the many gestures of solidarity for which we are ever grateful to the Indian government and particularly to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji,”said Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.