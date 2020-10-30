PM Modi Inaugurates 'Arogya Van' In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Arogya Van in Kevadia of Narmada district on Friday. He was on a two-day vist to Gujarat from Friday onwards to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as National Unity Day on October 31. This is Modi's first visit to Gujarat ever since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Modi reached Gujarat this morning and he met the family members of former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel in Gandhinagar. Keshubhai died in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning. Modi then left for Kevadiya in Narmada district and inaugurated Arogya Van. The park has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs.

The Prime Minister's office said in a statement that, "PM Modi will offer floral tributes at the 'Statue of Unity' in Kevadia, administer the 'Ekta Pledge', and witness the 'Ekta Diwas Parade' on the occasion of Patel's birth anniversary on October 31." Modi will also inaugurate other projects.

Later in the day, Modi will inaugurate Jungle Safari and Geodesic Dome Aviary and will lay foundation stone for various projects. He will also inaugurate Dynamic Dam lifting. On Ocotber 31st, he will inaugurate a health program and puja will be performed at the statue of unity. Ekta Diwas Parade will take place on the occasion of Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 and Modi will address the nation at 8:45 am.