PM Modi To Host CWG-2022 Medal Winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host all the medal winners of the Commonwealth Games at his official residence in Delhi on Saturday, August 13 at 11 am. India won a total of 61 medals including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

With 22 gold medals, overall India’s tally of gold medals in the Commonwealth Games has crossed 200. India has so far won a total of 203 gold, 190 silver and 171 bronze medals in the Commonwealth Games. At the same time, Australia finished first in Birmingham with a total of 178 medals, including 67 gold, 57 silver and 54 bronze.

England finished second with 176 medals including 57 gold, 66 silver and 53 bronze and Canada third with 92 medals including 26 gold, 32 silver and 34 bronze.

Medal winners of india

22 Gold: Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Anchita Sheuly, Women’s Lawn Ball Team, TT Men’s Team, Sudhir, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Poonia, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh, Naveen, Bhavina, Neetu, Amit Panghal, Aldhaus Paul, Nikhat Zareen, Sharat -Shrija, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag, Sharat.

16 Silver: Sanket Sargar, Bindiyarani Devi, Sushila Devi, Vikas Thakur, Indian badminton team, Tulika Mann, Murali Sreeshankar, Anshu Malik, Priyanka, Avinash Sable, men’s lawn ball team, Abdullah Abobakar, Sharath-Sathiyan, women’s cricket team, Sagar, men’s hockey crew.

23 Bronze: Gururaja, Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harjinder Kaur, Lovepreet Singh, Saurav Ghoshal, Gurdeep Singh, Tejaswin Shankar, Divya Kakran, Mohit Grewal, Jasmine, Pooja Gehlot, Pooja Sihag, Mohammad Husamuddin, Deepak Nehra, Rohit Tokas, Sonalben, Women’s Hockey Team, Sandeep Kumar, Annu Rani, Saurav-Deepika, Kidambi Srikanth, Trisha-Gayatri, Sathiyan.

