NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appreciated the efforts of the Centre, state and local authorities in containing the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and directed that similar approach be replicated in checking the pandemic in the entire NCR area.

Modi also directed that real-time national level monitoring and guidance should be provided to all affected states and places with high test positivity rate, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The PM held a review meeting on COVID-19 situation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and the cabinet secretary among others also attended the meet.

The prime minister reiterated the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places.

Modi said the awareness about the pandemic should be disseminated widely and a continuous emphasis on preventing the spread of the infection should be laid. He said there is no room for any complacency in this regard, according to the statement.

During Saturday's meet, the "successful example" of surveillance and home-based care through 'Dhanvantri Rath' in Ahmedabad was highlighted and it was directed that it may be emulated in other places, the statement said.

In India, there are 2,83,407 active cases of COVID-19 while the toll went up to 22,123 on Saturday. More than 5.15 lakh people have recovered. A total of 1,13,07,002 samples have been tested so far in the country, according to the union health ministry's update at 8 am.