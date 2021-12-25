PM Modi Donates Rs 1000 To Party Fund, Urges To Make BJP Strong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi donated Rs. 1,000 towards the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party on December 25. He tweeted, "Our ideal of always putting Nation First and the culture of lifelong selfless service by our cadre will be further strengthened by your micro donation. Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong." Here is the tweet made by Modi.

I have donated Rs. 1,000 towards the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Our ideal of always putting Nation First and the culture of lifelong selfless service by our cadre will be further strengthened by your micro donation. Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong. pic.twitter.com/ENdytJYEj5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021

Today, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched a "special micro-donation campaign" seeking to raise funds through small contributions from the party members and others.

BJP president JP Nadda said, "Our Karyakartas will connect with millions of people through this micro-donation campaign. ‘Donation’ module in the NaMo App will be the medium through which we will collect these donations. I seek the blessings of people to strengthen the world’s largest nationalist movement." The campaign will continue till February 11, the death anniversary of the party’s ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.