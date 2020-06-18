NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he is "deeply grateful" for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India's membership of the UN Security Council.

"Deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown by the global community for India's membership of the UN Security Council. India will work with all member countries to promote global peace, security, resilience and equity," the PM wrote on Twitter.

India garnered 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the General Assembly to win the election for the non-permanent seat in the powerful Security Council. India's two year term will begin on January 1, 2021.

Previously, India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for the years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012.

This is the eighth time that India will sit at the UN high-table, which comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members. It must be noted that Wednesday's elections took place against the backdrop of the conflict in Ladakh with China, whom it will join on the Council in January.