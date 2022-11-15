NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of the veteran Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Krishna extended condolences to the late actor's son Mahesh Babu and his family members

Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won the hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with Mahesh Babu and his entire family. Om Shanti., he stated in his Tweet.

Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment. In this sad hour my thoughts are with @urstrulyMahesh and his entire family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2022

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also tweeted his condolences to the family members of Superstar Krishna." Deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of Telugu cinema superstar, Ghattamaneni Krishna ji. His unmatched professional discipline and work ethics set an example on conduct in public life. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans, " he wrote.

Deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of Telugu cinema superstar, Ghattamaneni Krishna ji. His unmatched professional discipline and work ethics set an example on conduct in public life. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/cO83w8kNiT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 15, 2022

Krishna was said to be close to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and joined active politics in 1984 under his leadership. He contested the Lok Sabha from the Eluru constituency on the Congress ticket in the 1989 elections. He defeated TDP MP, Bolla Bulliramaiah, however, he lost in the 1991 elections. After the death of Rajiv Gandhi, he quit active politics and focussed on films.

Mahesh Babu's father and veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna passed away in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday, He was admitted to the Continental Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday after he suffered a heart attack and multi-organ failure and succumbed on Tuesday morning.His final rites will be conducted tomorrow at the Mahaprasthanam at 4 pm.

Also Read: When I Faced Lathis And Slapped On The Face For My Hero -The One & Only Kittigadu...Superstar Krishna