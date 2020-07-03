NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and congratulated him for the success of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of Victory Day. He also congratulated Putin for the successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments in Russia.

Narendra Modi took to his micro-blogging site and tweeted as, "Had a telephone conversation with my friend, President Putin. Congratulated him for the recent Victory Day celebrations in Moscow and also for the successful completion of the Russian vote on Constitutional Reforms." He further wrote that, "President Putin and I agreed to maintain regular consultations in the coming months, as we prepare for a successful visit by him to India later this year. The India-Russia partnership can and will play an important role in the post-COVID world."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs statement, "Putin thanked the Prime Minister for the phone call and reiterated his commitment to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in all spheres”.

MEA further stated that “They agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral contacts and consultations, leading to the annual bilateral summit to be held in India later this year. Prime Minister conveyed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India for the bilateral Summit.”

Putin To Be Russia's President For Life:

Russia's lower house of Parliament approved a constitutional amendment to allow the President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule over Russia to 2036. Putin who has already ruled for more than 20 years is required to step down in 2024 but Russia’s parliament set the stage for Putin to serve as the country’s president for another 16 years. According to the latest reports, almost 78% of Russian voters supported constitutional reforms that could keep Putin in power until 2036.