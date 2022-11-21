PM Modi Congratulates Chiranjeevi For Indian Film Personality of the Year Award At IFFI

Nov 21, 2022, 16:21 IST
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Tollywood actor Chiranjeevifor on receiving the Indian Film Personality of the Year award 2022 at the Indian International Film Festival IFFI being held in Goa.

Taking to Twitter the Prime Minister tweeted both in Telugu and English and lauded the Megastar as he is popularly known down South. "Chiranjeevi Garu is remarkable. His rich work, diverse roles, and wonderful nature have endeared him to film lovers across generations. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Indian Film Personality of the Year at IFFI- Goa, " he wrote.

