PM Modi Condemns Killing Of 3 BJP Workers In Jammu And Kashmir

Three BJP workers shot dead by suspected terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Police said that they were travelling in a car when terrorists fired at them in YK Pora area.

A statement said that, "Kulgam police received information about a terror crime incident at Y K Pora, where terrorists had fired upon three BJP workers. Preliminary investigations revealed that terrorists fired upon three BJP workers at Eidgah Y K Pora, due to which they got injured. They were shifted to nearby hospital, where they were declared as brought dead."

Police further added that, "Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists fired on three BJP workers, identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, son of Ghulam Ahmad Yatoo, resident of YK Pora (BJP District Youth General secretary); Umer Rashid Beigh, son of Abdul Rasheed Beigh, resident of Sophat Devsar (BJP worker); and Umer Ramzan Hajam, son of Mohd Ramzan, resident of YK Pora (BJP worker)."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and tweeted as, "Condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace."

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted as, "Terrible news from Kulgam district of South Kashmir. I unequivocally condemn the targeted killing of the 3 BJP workers in a terror attack. May Allah grant them place in Jannat & may their families find strength during this difficult time."

Mehbooba Mufti wrote, "Saddened to hear about the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam. Condolences to their families. At the end of the day, its people of J&K who pay with their lives because of GOI's ill thought out policies."