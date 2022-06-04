Hapur, UP: At least nine workers killed and 19 others were injured when a boiler exploded at a factory in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the officials said. Rescue and relief measures were underway at the site.

The officials added that the boiler explosion took place in the UPSIDC industrial area in Dholana and there were around 30 people inside the factory area where this incident occurred. The fire tenders were pressed into the service to douse the flames. It took three hours for the fire personnel to control the fire.

The explosion was so intense that roofs of some of the factories located in the nearby area were damaged. The factory is located adjacent to a CNG pump. District Magistrate Medha Roopam told reporters that nine people were killed while 19 others were injured and undergoing treatment.

“Total 19 injured, 9 dead (in the explosion). Permission was for manufacturing electronics goods here but has to be probed what really was happening,” Medha Roopam said.

#Update | Total 19 injured, 9 dead (in the explosion). Permission was for manufacturing electronics goods here but has to be probed what really was happening...: Hapur DM Medha Roopam, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/IlqNrPzJRA — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 4, 2022

Soon after the explosion, the Inspector General of Police (Meerut range) Praveen Kumar informed that eight people died, 15 were undergoing treatment at a hospital and the rest suffered minor injuries.

Also Read: This K Drama Actor is Considered the Shah Rukh Khan of Korean Film Industry

“Total 15 injured, 8 dead in the explosion that took place at an electronic equipment manufacturing unit in Hapur. Injured being treated. We are probing the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible,” Praveen Kumar said.

UP | Total 15 injured, 8 dead in the explosion that took place at an electronic equipment manufacturing unit in Hapur. Injured being treated. We are probing the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible...: Hapur IG Praveen Kumar pic.twitter.com/KMGgqqltZL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 4, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the tragic incident at a factory in Hapur.

“The accident in the chemical factory of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. The state government is actively involved in providing treatment to the injured and all possible help,” Modi tweeted.

उत्तर प्रदेश के हापुड़ की केमिकल फैक्ट्री में हुआ हादसा हृदयविदारक है। इसमें जिन लोगों को जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। घायलों के इलाज और दूसरी हर संभव सहायता में राज्य सरकार तत्परता से जुटी है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 4, 2022

While the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a statement and instructed the district administration to extend all possible help to the kin of the deceased and injured. He has also directed the experts to probe the cause of the explosion. Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner of Meerut and Inspector General have been directed to visit the site and ensure effective implementation of relief work.