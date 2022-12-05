PM Modi Chairs All-party Meeting to Discuss Plans for Next Year’s G20

New Delhi: The chief ministers of several states and presidents of various political parties attended an all-party meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The meeting was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to solicit suggestions for the G20 summit next year.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, Sikkim's Prem Singh Tamang, and Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde attended the meeting.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin, BJP President JP Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu were among those who attended the meeting.

From the government side, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Piyush Goyal were present in the all-party meeting.

Notably, India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1. The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of states or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi. New Delhi wants to utilise the G20 Presidency as an opportunity to show its success story to influence other nations.

(With inputs from agencies)