PM Modi, Celebrities Greet People Of Kerala, TN On Vishu, Tamil Puthandu

Vishu Kani is the Malayalam New Year and Puthandu is Tamil New Year. Vishu is believed to mark the day when Krishna killed the demon Ravana. Hindus consider Lord Krishna as the God of Time. So, on this festival, Krishna and Vishnu are worshipped. In Malayalam, the word 'Vishu Kani' means that which is seen first on Vishu.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and wished the people of Kerala around the world Happy Vishu.

Happy Vishu to everyone. pic.twitter.com/aXrIBw1SY3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2021

American president Joe Biden too extended his wishes to the South Asian and Southeast communities who are celebrating New Year. Mollywood, Kollywood celebrities and cricketers also wished people of Tamil and Kerala.

Jill and I send our warmest wishes to the South Asian and Southeast Asian communities who are celebrating Vaisakhi, Navratri, Songkran, and the incoming New Year this week. Happy Bengali, Cambodian, Lao, Myanmarese, Nepali, Sinhalese, Tamil, Thai, and Vishu New Year! — President Biden (@POTUS) April 13, 2021