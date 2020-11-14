PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Jawans At Longewala Border In Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spending Diwali with Border Security Force(BSF) jawans in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan today. Ever since Modi came into power, he is celebrating Diwali with the soldiers. This is Modi's seventh Diwali with soldiers.

BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane accompanied the Prime Minister.

Modi tweeted his tribute to soldiers on Friday and asked everyone to light a Diya for the ones protecting us at the borders. The tweet reads as,

"This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders." Here is the tweet.



This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders. pic.twitter.com/UAKqPLvKR8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020

PM Modi said, "India has long borders with several nations, but if there is one border post whose name is known by every Indian, it is Longewala. The Battle of Longewala is one that every Indian knows about and the saying 'Jo bole so nihaal, sat sri akaal' comes to mind every time we think about it."

PM Modi further added that "Some people may wonder why Modi-Ji goes to meet soldiers year after year on Diwali. But tell me one thing, Diwali is a festival we celebrate with family, and with those, we call our own... so each year, I spend time with you all, because you all are my own, my family."

He asserted that "I bring sweets for you all today. But these are not just from me. It is from all 130 crore Indians."