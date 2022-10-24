Privileged To Spend Diwali With Jawans In Kargil, Says PM Modi

Like every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali with the jawans in Kargil. He arrived in Kargil on the morning of October 24. The PMO said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers."

Modi said that Jawans are protecting the nation in the borders. Modi extended Diwali wishes to the people of the nation on behalf of Jawans.

Privileged to spend Diwali with our brave Jawans in Kargil. https://t.co/ZQ0rP8GB8U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

In 2021, Modi celebrated Diwali with the troops at the border outposts in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. "I feel privileged that I got to spend Diwali with our brave soldiers in Nowshera, not as Prime Minister but as a member of their family," PM Modi tweeted at that time.

Ever since Modi has taken over power, he has been celebrating the festival of lights with the soldiers in the forward areas in states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

On Monday, PM Modi said, "May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives."