PM Modi Announces Nominations For The Padma Awards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Sunday and announced the opening of nominations for the Padma Awards. He asked everyone to nominate and vote for their person of choice; anyone you feel is doing outstanding work.

“India has many talented people, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots. Often, we don’t see or hear much of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Nominations are open till 15th September,” wrote the PM on Twitter.

The Padma Awards are the highest civilian honour given to those who did exceptional work. These awards are presented every year on Republic Day. It goes like Padma Shri then Padma Bhushan and the highest being Padma Vibhushan.

For the year 2021, the awards were announced on Republic Day by the Union Home Ministry. The President approved the conferment of 119 Padma Awards. There was a total of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri Awards. After the voting is done, the 2022 awards will be announced like always on 26th January.

What are Padma Awards?

The Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of a high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year.