PM Modi Announces Free Education, Health Cover For Kids Orphaned by COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, announced a scheme for all those children orphaned due to Covid-19, under which PM Cares create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh fixed deposit for each child until he/she turns 18 years of age.

Children who have lost both parents or their lone surviving parent or their legal guardian or adoptive parent due to COVID-19 will be supported under the scheme.

After the child turns 18, they will be receiving a monthly stipend for five years to meet their expenses during the period of higher education. At 23 years, the child will get the corpus amount as lump-sum money.

The government stated that the education expenses of the children below 10 years will be supported by giving them admission in the nearest Kendriya Vidyalayas as day scholars.

In case of children between 11 and 18 years, the child will be given admission in any central government residential school such as Sainik School and Navodaya Vidyalaya.

In case the child continues to be under the care of a guardian, they will be given admission at the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The Centre further stated that all children will be enrolled as beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat Scheme with a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh, where the premium amount will be paid by PM CARES till a child turns 18.

The PM also added that the measures being announced have only been possible due to the generous contributions to the PM Cares Fund which will support India’s fight against Covid-19.

Women and child development minister Smriti Irani had earlier said that as many as 577 children in India were orphaned after their parents died due to Covid-19.