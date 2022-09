Bhopal: Dwarka peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur. He was 99.

Swami Swaroopanand, who was the Shankracharya of Dwarka, Sharda, and Jyotish Peeth, breathed his last at the Shridham Jhoteshwar Ashram in Narsinghpur around 3:30 pm, Swami Sadanand Maharaj, second-in-command (known as Dandi Swami) of the Dwarka Peeth said.

According to Swami Sadanand Maharaj, the Dwarka peeth seer was not keeping well for over a year. Some media reports said the seer died of a minor heart attack. The funeral of Shankaracharya will take place on Monday.

Shankaracharya was born as Pothiram Upadhyay in Dighori village in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh in 1924. He was incarcerated during the freedom struggle. Pothiram Upadhyay became Shankaracharya in 1981.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the passing away of the seer.

“My condolences to his followers in this time of grief. Om Shanti!” PM Modi wrote in his condolence message on Twitter.

द्वारका शारदा पीठ के शंकराचार्य स्वामी स्वरूपानंद सरस्वती जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। शोक के इस समय में उनके अनुयायियों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं। ओम शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2022

Amit Shah has expressed deep sadness at the seer’s death while Yogi termed the seer’s passing away as an irreparable loss to the community of religious leaders.

श्री द्वारका-शारदा पीठ व ज्योतिर्मठ पीठ के जगतगुरु शंकराचार्य श्रद्धेय स्वामी श्री स्वरूपानंद सरस्वती जी महाराज का ब्रह्मलीन होना संत समाज की अपूरणीय क्षति है। प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने परमधाम में स्थान व शोकाकुल हिंदू समाज को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 11, 2022

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also paid tributes to Shankaracharya and said the seer devoted his life to religion, spirituality and charity.