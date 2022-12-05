PM Modi, Amit Shah Cast Vote in Second Phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among those who cast their votes in the second phase of polling in 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections on Monday morning. The exit

The Prime Minister exercised his vote at a polling station in Ranip locality of Ahmedabad city at around 9.30 am. Speaking to the media, the Prime Minister thanked the Election Commission for the conduct of the polls and urged the people to step out and vote.

“For the celebration of democracy, I heartily congratulate the citizens of the country and greet them. I also heartily congratulate the Election Commission. It has developed a great tradition of conducting elections in a very spectacular manner, increasing the prestige of India's democracy in the whole world,” Modi told reporters outside the polling station.

Cast my vote in Ahmedabad. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote. pic.twitter.com/m0X16uCtjA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2022

Alleging election malpractices by the ruling BJP during the polling, the Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor said the saffron party leaders are ‘influencing the polling’ and they are getting ‘help of police and government machinery to do this.

Voting for the second phase in the Assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday. A total of 833 candidates from 61 political parties are in the fray. The polling is underway in 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat.

The polling process will end at 5 pm and the exit polls are expected to be out after 6.30 pm this evening. The first phase of elections were held for 89 seats on December 1. The counting of votes for all the 182 Assembly seats will take place on December 8.