New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Conference of Labour Ministers of all States and Union Territories which is being held at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. PM Modi will address the participants via video conferencing tomorrow.

This is a two-day conference which is being organised by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on August 25-26. The aim of this conference is to create synergy amongst the Centre and state governments on labour issues and matters related to workers' welfare.

The conference will have four thematic sessions:

-- Integrating e-Shram portal for onboarding social security schemes to universalize social protection

-- Swasthya se Samriddhi for improving medical care through ESI hospitals run by State Governments and integration with PMJAY

-- Framing of rules under four Labour Codes and modalities for their implementation

-- Vision Shramev Jayate @2047 with focus on just and equitable conditions of work, social protection to all workers, including gig and platform workers, gender equality at work, among other issues

Meanwhile, the CPI-(Marxists) have announced that their party would boycott the All India Labour ministers national conference which is scheduled to begin tomorrow.

CPM former MP, P Madhu told reporters that the campaign was aimed at Modi Government designs to get the ratification of all state governments for introduction of new Labour Codes and rescind the labour laws protecting the rights of workers in the organised and unorganised sectors in the country.

He also alleged the Modi government plans to amend the 44 labour laws to suit its political agenda of privatisation and promoting corporate Investors vested interests.

(With inpust from agencies)