PM Modi to Address Nation on COVID Wave?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold high level meeting with health officials over the looming COVID fears following high rate of infection and deaths in the neighbpouring China.

For the unversed, the Indian health minister has already announced new SOPs and measures to effectively curb spread of infection.

Now, in all likelihood, PM Modi will review the Covid-19 situation in the country at a high-level meeting today. The meeting will be held today at noon amid the rising cases in several countries.

Four cases of Omicron sub variants, traced in China, have been detected in India, as per reports. On Wednesday, The Union Health Minister urged people to follow Covid precautions by wearing masks in crowded places.

The Union Health Minister reviewed the situation in the country and asked the general public to avoid mass gathering considering two big upcoming festivals—Christmas and New Year.

People are now panicking over new of a possible lockdown in our country. As of now, the situation in India is nothing to worry about, say health experts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not impose a lockdown immediately. However, as a precautionary measure, he is likely to announce a night curfew for a couple of days.

The night curfew in the city could begin after New Year celebrations though. However, there is a no way that a lockdown is possible right now. The Indian government is likely to impose some strict guidelines soon.