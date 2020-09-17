Modi's 70th Birthday: What You Really Don't Know About Your PM!
Sep 17, 2020, 13:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 today (September 17). Born in 1950 as Narendra Damodardas Modi, he was elected the Chief Minister of Gujarat for three terms (2001 to 2014) and is the current PM of India.
On his birthday, let us know some facts about him:
- Modi was born in Gujarat's Vadnagar. He used to assist his father to sell tea at the railway stations.
- Modi, at the age of eight, found out about RSS and started attending training sessions and lectures. Lakshmanrao Inamdar became his mentor after he was inducted into the junior cadet of RSS
- Modi earned his Masters degree from Gujarat university in 1982.
- He is the first PM to be born in independent India.
- Modi had written a book in Gujarati language sequencing events when he hid during the 1975 Emergency.
- After 1971 war, he became a full-time campaigner of the RSS and joined BJP in 1985.
- Modi is a devotee of Swami Vivekananda
- Modi sleeps for about five hours and wakes up between 5-5.30 am. He has a vegetarian diet and practices yoga.
- Modi ranked 15th in the 2014 Forbes Magazine list of most powerful people. In the same year, he was ranked the Person of the Year by Time magazine. He has been included in Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2014, 2015 and 2017.
- After former US president, Modi is the second most followed personality on Twitter.
