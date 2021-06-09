PM Mentoring Yuva Scheme: Eligible Students Get 3 Lakh Scholarship

PM Mentoring Yuva Scheme: A contest for young authors has begun. This article aims to give you complete information, as well as for instructions on how to apply and participate in the contest to get Rs. 3 lakh scholarship.

Prime Minister Mentoring YUVA Scheme: The Prime Minister Mentoring YUVA Scheme contest began on June 4th. Young authors will benefit from the mentorship programme. PM Narendra Modi created the programme to support the National Education Policy 2020 objective of empowering young minds and establishing a learning environment that can develop young learners for future leadership roles, as well as to honor India's 75th Independence Day.

YUVA, Prime Minister’s Scheme for Mentoring Young Author Contest begins

The competition began on June 4th. Young authors who are interested in participating in the programme can apply. The competition will end on July 31. Through the all-India competition, 75 authors will be chosen. The competition will be held on the MyGov website. To enter the competition, go to mygov.in.

According to the MyGov website, the mentored young authors will be able to write on a variety of genres, including fiction, non-fiction, travelogues, memoirs, drama, poetry, and so on. It would make reading and authoring a chosen career on par with other professional alternatives, encouraging Indian youngsters to value reading and knowledge as an important aspect of their development. Furthermore, considering the impact and effect of the current pandemic on children's mental health, it will provide a favorable psychological push to young minds.

How to participate

Visit the official website

Go to the 'Innovate India' section

Head to the YUVA portal by clicking on the link

On the left side of the page, click on the button that reads 'CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT'

A login page will open

Fill in the required details to register yourself

Sign in using the ID password that has been generated

Proceed and fill in the form

Make sure to fill out the form correctly and submit it.

Direct link to apply

Selection Process for the Contest

The participants must be under the age of 30. Under the Mentorship Scheme, competitors will be requested to submit a 5,000-word manuscript to be judged on its appropriateness for development as a full-fledged book. The National Books Trust will appoint a committee to make the decision (NBT). For the mentorship programme, a total of 75 authors will be chosen.

Announcement of Winners

The names of the selected authors will be disclosed on August 15, 2021, which is Independence Day. The shortlisted writers will create articles for final selection under the assistance of the nominated mentors based on mentorship. The winning entries will be ready for publishing by December 15, 2021. According to the official website, the produced books may be released on YUVA DIVAS, or National Youth Day, on January 12, 2022.

Execution of Mentorship

During this time, two prominent authors/mentors from NBT's panel of established authors and writers will instruct the young authors. After completing the two-week online writers' programme, the authors will be trained for two weeks at NBT's numerous online/on-site national camps. In the second phase, the writers will have the opportunity to broaden their knowledge and sharpen their talent by participating in literary festivals, book fairs, virtual book fairs, cultural exchange programmes, and other international events.

Benefits

The writers would be paid a combined scholarship of Rs 50,000 per month for a period of 6 months (50,000 x 6 = Rs 3 lakh) at the completion of the mentoring under the Mentorship Scheme. NBT, India will also publish a book or a series of books authored by young authors. At the conclusion of the Mentorship Program, the writers will be paid a royalty of 10% on a successful book release. Their published novels will be translated into other Indian languages, promoting ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ by enabling the flow of culture and literature amongst states.