PM Kisan Schemes: Rs 42K Deposited Directly Into Farmers' Bank Accounts 

Modi government is offering a variety of schemes for farmers. They can get Rs 42,000 per annum in their bank accounts by registering for just two schemes--PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and PM Kisan ManDhan Yojana scheme. Check out on what basis will the money get credited into their bank accounts.

The central government will deposit Rs 6,000 directly into farmers' bank accounts through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. However, the money gets credited in three instalments into the farmers' bank accounts.

Under the Kisan Man Dhan Yojana scheme, farmers get Rs. 3,000 per month which makes Rs 36,000 per annum. If the farmer gets access to both the schemes, then his account will be deposited with Rs 42,000 per annum.

Farmers who want to join the PM Kisan Man Dhan Yojana scheme are required to pay Rs 55 to Rs 200 per month.

The amount you pay varies based on age between 18 to 40 years.

An individual who wishes to join the scheme at the age of 18, has to pay Rs 55 per month. If you reach the age of 30, you have to pay Rs.110. If you reach the age of 40, you have to pay Rs.200 per month. This way, farmers get benefitted from these schemes.