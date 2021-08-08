PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: How To Check Status Of 9th Instalment Bank Balance

The Central Government is all set to release the 9th installment of Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Fund on August 9. According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this scheme will benefit over 9.75 crore farmers. A total of Rs 19,500 crore will be deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers.

Under the PM- Kisan scheme, every year, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum is provided to eligible farmers. The amount is given to them in three equal installments at Rs. 2000 for every four months. Here’s how to check whether the money has been deposited or not in the bank accounts.