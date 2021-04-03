PM Kisan Samman Nidhi First Instalment To Be Credited Into Farmers' Accounts Soon

Dear Farmers in India. Get ready to receive your first instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. The Central government is all set to credit Rs 2,000 into the bank accounts of farmers across the country begnning April 1.

The government will give the first instalment from April 1 to July 31, the second instalment from August 1 to November 30, and the third instalment between December 1 and March 31. As part of this, the first instalment began. And this money may get credited into the accounts of farmers at any time. Are you a farmer and want to register for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme? Here's how you could do that...

1. Open the official website of PM Kisan Yojana.

2. On the right side of the home page, you will see the Farmers Corner.

3. Under the Farmers Corner, tap on the New Farmer Registration. The next page will open.

4. The registration page will first verify if you are already registered on the portal.

5. For verification, enter your Aadhar Number

6. Enter the Image Code as displayed and tap on Search.

7. If your detail is not found in the database, the screen will display the confirmation and ask if you want to register yourself.

8. Tap on Yes.

9. You will be led to the registration form.

10. Enter all your personal details and bank details. Check the information and tap on Save.