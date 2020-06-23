PM Greets Nation On Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath Yatra, hoping that it brings good health and prosperity.

'My heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra,' the prime minister tweeted in Hindi.

He wished that the occasion brings happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of the people. 'Jai Jagannath,' he said.



The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, one of India’s biggest religious festivals, started on Tuesday in Odisha's Puri amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Three heavily-built wooden chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are traditionally pulled by thousands of devotees over a distance of three kilometres twice during the nine-day festival of the Trinity at Puri. This year the congregations is held between June 23 and July 1.

The Supreme Court modified its stay order of June 18 and permitted the festivities without any public attendance, besides directing other precautions in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The apex court also asked the state government to impose curfew in Puri city during the religious event in which lakhs of people from all over the world participate every year.

In its order, the bench, however, sounded a word of caution that it was informed that in the 18th-19th century a yatra of this kind was responsible for the spread of cholera and plague “like wild fire”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the entire country is delighted with the apex court''s decision to permit the Rath Yatra and stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative for consultations which ensured that the "great traditions of our land are observed".

