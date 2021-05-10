PM Finds KCR's Suggestions on Tackling Covid Valuable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the suggestions given by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on how to control the spread of pandemic across the country.

“You made some valuable suggestions. We will definitely put them into practice,” the Prime Minister told the Chief Minister who spoke to Modi and Union Health Minister Harshavardhan over telephone separately about the steps being taken by the State to contain the Coronavirus.

The CM also made some suggestions to the centre as to what steps need to be taken to contain the spread of the infection. KCR expressed that more control must be given to the States to restrict the Covid-19 spread.

The Prime Minister responded positively on the allocation of adequate quantity of oxygen and Remdesvir injections to the Telangana State.

