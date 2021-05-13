PM Cares Fund Nod to Procure 1.5L Units of DRDO-developed Oxycare

New Delhi: The Prime Minister's CARES Fund has approved the purchase of 1,50,000 units of the ‘Oxycare' device established by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) for Rs 322.5 crore.

The Oxycare system provides supplementary oxygen dependent on SpO2 levels, preventing the person from falling into a potentially fatal state of hypoxia. A total of 1,00,000 manual and 50,000 automatic Oxycare systems, as well as NRBM (non-rebreather mask) masks, will be procured under this agreement.

A comprehensive system developed by DRDO to regulate oxygen being administrated to patients based on the sensed values of their SpO2 levels. DRDO has licensed the technology to multiple Indian industries, which will manufacture Oxycare systems for use throughout the country.

The Oxycare system reduces the workload and exposure of healthcare providers by eliminating the need for routine measurement and manual adjustments of oxygen flow. The Oxycare method has been designed for use in the field. A non-rebreather mask is a system that ensures that oxygen is delivered in an emergency. The Defense Bio-Engineering and Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL) in Bengaluru has designed the device for soldiers stationed in extreme high-altitude areas.

Two variants of the system have been configured. A 10-litre oxygen tank, a pressure regulator-cum-flow controller, a humidifier, and a nasal cannula are included in the standard version. Based on the SpO2 readings, the oxygen flow is manually adjusted. The oxygen cylinder is fitted with electronic controls in the second configuration, which automatically regulates the oxygen flow through a low-pressure regulator and a SpO2 probe.

The SpO2-dependent Oxygen Supply System optimizes oxygen usage based on the patient's SpO2 reading and significantly extends the life of portable oxygen cylinders. The threshold SpO2 value for triggering device flow can be adjusted by the medical staff. The SpO2 levels are constantly monitored using a display. Eliminating the need for regular assessments and manual changes of oxygen flow reduces the workload and exposure of health care workers significantly.

For various failure situations, such as low SpO2 values and probe disconnections, the automated device often offers appropriate audio warnings. The non-rebreather masks are combined with the Oxycare Systems for effective oxygen usage, resulting in a 30 to 40% reduction in oxygen consumption. Every patient's non-rebreather mask must be replaced. Homes, Quarantine Centers, COVID Treatment Centers, and hospitals will all benefit from these Oxycare programmes.

The DRDO has transferred the technology to a number of Indian companies that will manufacture Oxycare systems.

In a tweet, "Union Home Minister @AmitShah lauded the Oxycare System, which is a comprehensive system developed by DRDO to regulate oxygen administration to patients based on the sensed values of their SpO2 levels."

In another tweet, "Union Home Minister @AmitShah also highlighted that PM @narendramodi has sanctioned ₹322.5 Crore to procure 1,50,000 Oxycare Systems through the PM-CARES Fund, besides DRDO making this technology available to scores of industries across India."