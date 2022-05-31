PM CARES For Children Eligibility and How to Apply

HYDERABAD: On Monday, the Centre will begin PM Cares for Children, a comprehensive care and assistance programme for 4325 children across the nation who lost both parents or guardians to the COVID-19 pandemic between February 2020 and February 2022.

The initiative will be launched in Hyderabad at the Telangana collector's office, according to G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism.

At a press conference, Kishan Reddy told a press conference that "a total of 9042 applications for selection under the scheme were received, and after verification by district collectors across all states, 4345 children are being cared for under the scheme."

The minister explained the scheme: "There will be a complete monitoring system for these children at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the women and children's welfare department, and their education will be supported in addition to the Rs 10 lakh deposit that will be paid into their accounts after they reach the age of 23."