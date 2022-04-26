Plogging for a Purpose - Fit and Clean India

There should not be any particular day to invest in our planet. We should protect Mother Earth every day for a better and green India. There are many ways to advocate for 'World Earth Day' and community action of plogging is a great way to commemorate the day. Orchids International School in association with Mumbai Ploggers at Mumbai and the Indian Ploggers Army at Bangalore took initiative to do plogging near Praghadevi Area and Lalbagh area respectively on 24th April, 2022 with an aim to protect the environment, promote wellness & spread awareness.

Children of Orchids International School from the age group of 10 to 15 participated in plogging. The event saw the participation of more than 100 + students along with 30 + Teachers who volunteered for the plogging drive. It began with a briefing session on sustainability and awareness of no plastic use followed by plogging drive for 45 minutes to an hour covering a stretch of 3 km. They were guided by renowned ploggers from Bangalore ad Mumbai on sustainability and the importance of protecting our planet from plastic waste and littering in public places. Students did plogging near the surroundings of the designated areas where people usually tend to spend more time and throwing dry plastics and bottles. During this activity, more than 200 kgs of waste have been accumulated. Children were guided and taught the importance of keeping our surroundings clean.

The activity has set a new trend in volunteering. “Unlike clean-up drives, Plogging is a unique activity that combines fitness and cleanliness in which participants collect litter while jogging. It is a self-motivating step which not only promotes Swachh Bharat (Clean India) but also Swasth Bharat (Healthy India)”

Speaking on this initiative, Mangala Koti Singhal, PR Head at Orchids International school said, “We at Orchids believe in spreading awareness about environmental cleanliness. It is very important to bring discipline among children at an early age on pertinent issues like plastic waste and environmental pollution and suitable living practices. Children at plogging work also motivate elders and onlookers to participate. This initiative raises awareness of recovery while improving environmental, physical, emotional, and social wellness for all. In spite of being on vacation, children with the support of their parents agreed to volunteer for a meaningful cause. It encourages them to engage with communities for such initiatives and helps them to learn that maintaining the cleanliness of your surroundings is the essential part of healthy living”

In the association for this activity, teachers and volunteers of Orchids International shared their experiences of plogging. “Pollution is one of the biggest global killers, affecting over 100 million people. Activities like this bring a sense of awareness as well as become an eye-opener to others who witness the activity along the plogging stretch. People will also spot the kind of trash that gets thrown and become more conscious. In Bengaluru, single-use-waste comprising plastic bottles, plastic paper, tetra packs, plastic straws and pipes, and Ghutka packets makes up for 80 per cent of trash. It is so alarming to see this much plastic waste in spite of a ban imposed on plastic. The activity helped us spread awareness about the importance of protecting our ecosystem and saving our planet from manmade destructions,” they were quoted as saying.

According to the National Ocean Service, as much as 80 per cent of ocean pollution comes from the land. Picking up trash along the shores will not only help reduce ocean pollution, but it's also a great workout

Citizens need to be more responsible and cautious to make our city a garden city and contribute to making it stay green and sustainable to live.