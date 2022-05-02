PK Political Party: Prashant Kishor To Start His New Journey From Bihar

Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor dropped a hint about his future plans. He took to his Twitter and shared a tweet saying that after completing 10 years of helping shape people policy, he has decided to go the real masters. His tweet reads, "My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues." Here is the tweet made by Prashant Kishor.

My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues & the path to “जन सुराज”-Peoples Good Governance शुरुआत #बिहार से — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 2, 2022

Prashant Kishor tweeted just a week after he declined a Congress offer to come on board as a committee member that would work on the 2024 general elections. On April 26th, PK tweeted that he is not going to join Congress party.