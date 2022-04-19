PIL in Supreme Court Seeks NIA Probe into Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti Violence

New Delhi: Seeking an impartial probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the communal clashes which took place in many parts of the country during the processions of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Advocate Vineet Jindal has moved a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the apex court. The petitioner said the attacks, stone-pelting and vandalising vehicles during the religious processions is a threat to the sovereignty of the country. He alleged a conspiracy against the Hindu community while urging the court to probe the involvement of international organisations in the communal flare up.

“Considering the gravity of this matter and a series of events across the country in seven different states indicate the involvement of terror funding with possible links to ISIS and other anti-national and international organizations to target Hindus across the country,” the plea stated.

Previous week, communal clashes were reported from five states - Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and West Bengal - during the celebrations of Ram Navami. On this festival, two student groups in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi clashed over a non-vegetarian meal being served in the hostel mess.

The petitioner said he’s aggrieved that on the two Hindu festivals, clashes broke out in the country and devotees were attacked. He requested the top court to hand over the investigation of the FIRs to NIA.

“Clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri on April 16, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti celebration and before that even during Ram Navami celebrations in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh and on JNU campus during peaceful procession and celebration, the devotees were attacked,” added the plea.

Meanwhile, another advocate Amritpal Singh Khalsa moved a letter petition requesting Chief Justice NV Ramana to take suo moto cognisance of Jahangirpuri riots in Delhi. He alleged the Delhi Police was shielding the rioters.