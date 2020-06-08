NEW DELHI: Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau, KS Dhatwalia was tested positive for COVID-19. According to the sources, he has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre at 7 pm which is a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. As of now, there is no information on his health condition.

On Wednesday, KS Dhatwalia shared the stage with Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Nitin Gadkari, and Prakash Javadekar when they had briefed media on the decisions taken by the Cabinet. Several journalists had attended the briefings held in the National Media Centre but they were seated at a considerable distance from the stage.

Sources said that the entire building will be sanitised and it will remain shut on Monday. They further added that the NMC is likely to remain closed on Tuesday as well and the contact tracing exercise will be carried out in accordance with the standard protocol.

Now, all the activities of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) will take place in Shastri Bhawan until the National Media Centre is completely sanitised and reopened.

The number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 2,57,334 on Sunday. More than 10,000 fresh cases have been reported. There are 1,20,406 active COVID-19 cases while a total of 1,19,292 people had recovered. Delhi is one of the worst-hit places with COVID-19. On Sunday, Delhi reported 1,282 new cases taking its total tally to 28,936. The death toll mounts to 812.