HYDERABAD: The deadly coronavirus has made India go under strict lockdown for more than two months. Now, the restrictions have been eased and lockdown has been lifted in many parts of the country. But, a message that reads, 'Another lockdown after June 15th' is going viral. The screenshot is purported to be a bulletin by a news channel. The message also says that the Ministry of Home Affairs will impose a complete ban on air and train travel.

Press Trust Bureau Fact Check took to its Twitter and said that there is no truth in the news of 'Complete Lockdown After June 15th'. The agency posted a picture and tweeted in Hindi which translated to English reads, " Claim: In a picture being circulated on social media it is claimed that Home Ministry, besides imposing restrictions on trains and flights, is also considering complete lockdown from June 15.” Here is the tweet.

In the recent days, we have seen many forward messages about the extension of lockdown and other COVID-19 related news. The Indian government has already sent an advisory to the social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, etc to control the spread of misinformation on coronavirus related news.

More than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally in India increased to 286,579 on Thursday. India is the fifth worst-hit country after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK with COVID-19. The number of coronavirus cases are going up after the lockdown has been lifted in the country as migrant workers who have stuck in various parts of the country are reaching out to their home towns.