NEW DELHI: As the report of a nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 from September 25 started doing the rounds, the government has refuted such claims and denied issuing any such orders.

A report claiming that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will order another lockdown from September 25 due to spike in coronavirus cases in the country started doing the rounds. The message is shared with a screenshot of a letter with the agency’s name reading the order.

The fake "order" dated September 10 read, "In order to contain the spread of Covid-19 and decrease the mortality rate in the country, the National Disaster Management Authority, along with the Planning commission, hereby urges the government of India and directs the Prime Minister office, ministry of home affairs to re-impose a strict nationwide lockdown of 46 days starting from midnight September 25, 2020. Maintaining the supply chain of essential commodities in the country, therefore hereby NDMA is issuing a prior notice to the ministry to plan accordingly.”

Denying any such claims, PIB said, "Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 25th September. PIB Fact Check: This order is Fake. NDMA has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown."

India went under full nationwide lockdown which began from March and continued till June, after that the government started opening up in a phased manner.

India coronavirus tally rose to 49,30,236 as it reported 83,809 new cases in the last 24 hours on Tuesday. The toll rose by 1,054 to 80,776.