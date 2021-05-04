Pfizer Donates COVID Drugs To India

Pfizer's Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said the company is sending medicines worth USD 70 million (over Rs 510 crore) from its distribution centers in the US, Europe, and Asia that have been listed as part of India's COVID-19 treatment protocol.

Pfizer sent a mail to Indian employees and shared on his LinkedIn that "We are deeply concerned by the critical COVID-19 situation in India and our hearts go out to you, your loved ones and all the people of India”

Bourla said that "We are committed to being a partner in India's fight against this disease and are quickly working to mobilize the largest humanitarian relief effort in our company's history"

He added that "Right now, Pfizer colleagues at distribution centers in the US, Europe, and Asia are hard at work rushing shipments of Pfizer medicines that the Government of India has identified as part of its COVID-19 treatment protocol"."We are donating these medicines to help make sure that every COVID-19 patient in every public hospital across the country can have access to the Pfizer medicines they need free of charge" Bourla said.