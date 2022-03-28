Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry Blames COVID-19 for Drop in CNG Sale

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli has said that the import of 26,785 million metric standard cubic metres (MMSCM) of Liquefied Natural Gas from April 2021 to January 2022 has been revised.



Replying to a question rased by the YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy, the Minister said that the country produced 31,137 MMSCM of LNG between April last year and February this year. In Andhra Pradesh (onshore) LNG production was 4,647 MMSCM from 2016-17 to 2020-21.

In Andhra Pradesh state, CNG sales were 32,000 metric tonnes in 2017-18 down from 13,000 metric tonnes in 2020-21 and he blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for the drop in CNG sales. The CNG sales are expected to increase to 14,000 metric tonnes in 2021-22, he added.

As the government plans to set up 1,000 LNG stations, inquired about the roadmap for its implementation and the timelines decided upon, in the Rajya Sabha today. pic.twitter.com/w1c5PP1bMy — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) March 28, 2022

The Union Minister also said in Andhra Pradesh state, there are 111 CNG stations in Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna district, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vijayanagaram districts, Vijayawada, Anantapur, YSSAR, Kadapa districts, Nellore, Chittoor, Kolar and Vellore districts.