Petrol Prices in Hyderabad and Other Indian Cities Today

Petrol and diesel prices came down by Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 after the central government exempted the excise duty. According to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers, the petrol prices on Thursday stands at Rs 103.97 per litre in Delhi today, cheaper by Rs 6.07 per litre while the rate of diesel is now Rs 86.67 per litre, a cut by Rs 11.75.

Here are the detailed prices of petrol and diesel in metro cities