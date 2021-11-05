Petrol Prices in Hyderabad and Other Indian Cities Today

Nov 05, 2021, 11:35 IST
- Sakshi Post

Petrol and diesel prices came down by Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 after the central government exempted the excise duty. According to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers, the petrol prices on Thursday stands at Rs 103.97 per litre in Delhi today, cheaper by Rs 6.07 per litre while the rate of diesel is now Rs 86.67 per litre, a cut by Rs 11.75. 

Here are the detailed prices of petrol and diesel in metro cities

Cities Petrol (Rs.) Diesel (Rs.)

Hyderabad

 108.20 94.62

Bengaluru

 100.58 85.01

Chennai

 101.4 91.43

Vijayawada

 109.05 95.18

Mumbai

 109.98 94.14

Ahmedabad

 95.13 89.12

Kolkata

 104.64 89.79

Bhopal

 107.23 90.87
