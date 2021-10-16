Petrol Price in Hyderabad Today: Check How Much is the Hike This Time

Petrol and diesel prices rose to their highest levels in the country on Saturday. This is the third day in a row that petrol and diesel prices have risen. In the last three weeks, this is the 15th increase in petrol and the 18th time that diesel prices have been increased.

According to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers, the petrol prices increased by Rs 35 paise on Saturday, while diesel prices increased by Rs 38 paise. In Hyderabad, one litre of petrol now costs Rs109.73, while one litre of diesel costs Rs102.80.

The price of petrol in Delhi has risen to its highest-ever level of 105.49 per litre and 111.43 per litre in Mumbai. Diesel now costs 102.15 rupees per litre in Mumbai, and 94.22 rupees in Delhi.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at Rs.109.16 per litre and diesel at Rs.100.00. The petrol and diesel rates in Chennai are Rs 102.70 and Rs 98.59 respectively.

While most of the country's petrol prices are already above $100 per litre, diesel prices have surpassed that mark in a dozen states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka. Prices vary by state, depending on the presence of local taxes.