Petrol, Diesel Prices Today

The country's oil prices have taken a small dip. The commoners seemed to be relieved by this. It is common knowledge that petrol and diesel prices have risen dramatically in recent months.

This has become a cause for worry to commuters. Everyone is concerned as the price of petrol and diesel, as well as cooking gas, continues to rise day by day.

The price of a litre of petrol has surpassed Rs 100 in some states.

For whatever cause, there has been no significant change in fuel prices in the last few days. Prices have remained consistent throughout the country. Prices in Telugu states alone have changed slightly. The following are the prices of petrol and diesel in the country's major cities.

Petrol & Diesel Prices in the Telugu States -

Petrol costs Rs 93.99 in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, while diesel costs Rs 88.05. A litre of petrol costs Rs. 93.57 in Warangal, while a litre of diesel costs Rs. 87.65. Petrol was priced at Rs 94.08 in Karimnagar, while diesel was priced at Rs 88.12.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 96.62 in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The price of diesel is Rs 90.14. Petrol is priced at Rs 95.60 in Visakhapatnam, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.14. A litre of petrol costs Rs 96.77 in Vijayanagar, while diesel costs Rs 90.22.

Prices of Diesel & Petrol in the country's major cities -

A litre of petrol costs Rs 90.40 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 80.73. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 96.83 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 87.81. Petrol is priced at Rs 92.43 in Chennai, while diesel is priced at Rs 85.75. A litre of petrol costs Rs 93.43 in Bangalore, while diesel costs Rs 85.60. A litre of petrol costs Rs 90.62 in Kolkata, while diesel costs Rs 83.61.