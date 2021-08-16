Petrol Bomb Hurled at Meghalaya CM House, Curfew in Shillong

Few unknown assailants threw a petrol bomb at the residence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday night. It happened at around 10.15 pm where few attackers on vehicles threw two Molotov cocktail bottles at the CM’s bungalow in Upper Shillong. As per the officials, fortunately, no one was hurt.

The first bottle was launched towards the house which fell near the front part. The second bottle fell in the backyard.

As violence and arson shook the state capital on Independence Day, the state officials imposed a curfew in Shillong and banned mobile internet access in at least four districts.

Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui had recently resigned. Rymbui also urged the CM to launch an investigation into the assassination of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, the self-styled general secretary of the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, who had surrendered.

Now the curfew in Shillong will continue for some time. It was imposed on Sunday at 8 pm and will reportedly continue till August 17.