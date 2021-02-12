Petrol and Diesel Prices Hiked Four Straight Days In Telugu States

The prices of petrol rose 30 paise per litre, while diesel has been hiked by 39 paise per litre with effect from 11 February. Domestic energy prices rose for the fourth day in a row. With this, the petrol price in Hyderabad touched Rs 91.65 and diesel Rs 85.50 respectively. In Delhi, the price of petrol was increased to Rs 88.14 from Rs 87.85 per litre, while diesel rates were hiked by Rs 78.38 from Rs 78.03 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs 94.64 per litre and Rs 85.32 per litre.

On the other hand, crude oil prices fell in the international market. Brent crude fell 0.61 per cent to $ 60.77 a barrel. WTI crude fell 0.69 per cent to $ 57.84 a barrel.

Prices Of Petrol And Diesel In India

City Petrol (per litre) Diesel (per litre) Hyderabad Rs 91.65 Rs 85.50 Amaravati Rs 94.34 Rs 87.67 Vijayawada Rs 93.90 Rs 87.27 Delhi Rs 88.14 Rs 78.38 Mumbai Rs 94.64 Rs 85.32

Also Read: Petrol Price Hike In India Nears 100, Netizens Have A Field Day With Funny Memes