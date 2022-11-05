Petitioner in SC Seeks SIT Probe into TRS MLAs Poaching Issue

New Delhi: Alleging “conspiracies to dethrone” elected governments in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday.

In his plea, advocate ML Sharma has said a special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of the apex court should be constituted to investigate the issue of poaching of TRS MLAs in Telangana and to prosecute the persons who were involved in the horse-trading of elected public representatives.

“MLAs who accept bribes to switch loyalty are, as public servants, committing a crime under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. Leaders who offer bribes to MLAs are also committing a crime under the PC Act,” the petitioner said in his plea.

The petitioner further claimed that this ‘conspiracy is a serious threat to the basic structure of the democratic country which is liable to be stopped coupled with further prosecution of the accused person involved in the present case.’

It is worth mentioning here that the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently said the ‘BJP has overthrown eight state governments in the country and now they are trying to topple four more governments.” He said the saffron party lured the TRS MLAs with money and muscle power, however, Pilot Rohith Reddy alerted the party leadership.

A few days ago, some persons allegedly close to the BJP leaders attempted to bribe the TRS MLAs to quit the pink party and join the saffron party. The accused persons, identified as Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar, and Simhayaji Swamyat were sent to jail custody for 14 days.

