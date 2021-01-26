Permanent Ban On TikTok, Other 58 Chinese Apps In India

Tiktok, Baidu, WeChat, Alibaba's UC Browser, Mi Video Call and few other apps have been permanently banned in India. In a recent development, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued fresh notices for the permanent ban on the apps after issuing notices on June 29th saying that these apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order". The apps have been under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

After imposing ban on 59 Chinese apps in India in last June, the government has given a chance for these companies to explain their position on compliance with privacy and security requirements. According to the reports, it is said that the Indian authorities have not been satisfied with those companies statements.

A TikTok spokesperson speaking to Mint said that, "We are evaluating the notice and will respond to it as appropriate. TikTok was among the first companies to comply with the government of India directive issued on June 29, 2020. We continually strive to comply with local laws and regulations and do our best to address any concerns the government may have. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users remains to be our topmost priority."

A total of 220 apps have been blocked in India amid the border issues with China since May.